Shiloh to host ranger guided history hike

SHILOH, Tenn. — Local park to host ranger guided history based hike.

According to a news release from the Shiloh National Military Park, they will be offering a ranger guided hike coming this month.

The event entitled, “Slaughter in the Ravines: Stuart’s Brigade at Shiloh” is the second of its kind to be offered and will feature historical information during the hike.

The hike will be held on Saturday, July 17 and will be guided by Ranger Timothy Arnold, who will recount the actions of Colonel David Stuart’s Brigade in their attempt to protect the Union army against General James Chalmer’s infantry.

Hikers will learn about many facets of that day’s event including weapons used, struggles faced by the brigade, and actions taken to face the battle. Information will also be shared regarding the controversy of the 71st Ohio Infantry Regiment and their time at Shiloh.

Pre-registration is required for the event. The hike will start at Tour Stop #16 and last from 10:00 a.m. until noon. The hike is expected to be around 1.5 miles long and over a moderate terrain.

Those interested in participating in the hike are asked to contact the visitors center to pre-register by calling (731) 689-5696 or visit the Shiloh National Military Park website at www.nps.gov/shil/index.htm.

You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ShilohNMP.

