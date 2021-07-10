Tennessee markers unveiled for Brooks, Collie and Vincent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The state of Tennessee is celebrating Kix Brooks, Mark Collie and Darrin Vincent of Dailey and Vincent with the unveiling of markers in their honor as part of the Tennessee Music Pathways program.

Brooks’ marker was unveiled at his Arrington Vineyards in Arrington, Tennessee, on Tuesday.

Collie’s marker was unveiled last Saturday in his hometown of Waynesboro. Vincent’s marker also was unveiled Saturday, in his hometown of Smithville.