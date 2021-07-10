Thunderstorms Continuing This Weekend With Cooler Weather Ahead

Weather Update – 4:45 PM – Saturday, July 10

TODAY:

Storms and showers moved across parts of the region this morning. Highs into the mid 80’s were seen and conditions remained humid. We do remain in a slight risk of severe weather for those north of I-40. A marginal risk of severe weather remains to the south of I-40. Expect thunderstorms to continue well into the morning with heavy rain and damaging winds being the main threat. We should drop into the mid 60’s for a low this evening before warming back up tomorrow.

TOMORROW:

Showers and storms continue throughout most of the morning but break off by the afternoon. A few more showers can pop up after 4-5 PM, but should not remain severe. Highs should reach into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with winds continuing from the southwest. Overnight, the chance for showers drops until morning. The lows should reach into the lower 70’s. Showers and storms should be lasting into the beginning of the week as the cold front to our west becomes stationary. Highs in the lower to mid 80’s can be expected on Monday and dropping to lowers in the lower 70’s.

THIS WEEK:

Rainy and cloudy are two ways to define this next week. Showers continue into Tuesday with highs in the mid 80’s. Showers should taper off by afternoon, leaving dry skies throughout Wednesday as well. Highs will reach upper 80’s on Wednesday and remain there for the rest of the week. Pop-up showers can be expected in the afternoon on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Similar trends follow into Friday with partly cloudy skies, pop-up showers in the afternoon, and average high temperatures. Into Saturday, temperatures drop into the lower to mid 80’s as showers return to the region.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com