4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

DENVER (AP) – Four people have been arrested and more than a dozen weapons seized at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Police say officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel, a block from Coors Field, Friday night.

Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched.

A law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity says police also recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The official says so far investigators have found no evidence to suggest the group was plotting a mass shooting.