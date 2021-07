Additional Information on Sunflower Sundays at Sunset Valley Farms

Sunflower Sundays at Sunset Valley Farms will be held every Sunday from July 18 to August 8, between 1:00-8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at https://sunsetvalleyfarmsllc.ticketspice.com/sunflower-sundays .

Information can also be found at the Sunset Valley Farms Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SunsetValleyFarmsTN/.