Area kids showcase arts and crafts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saturday morning students got a little practical experience in marketing.

Twenty kids ages 5-years-old to 17-years-old were able to showcase their creative work at the Art in the Village gallery for the Student Pop-up Shoppe on the sidewalk.

They created soap, jewelry, drawings, candles, signs, cup-holders, birdhouses, and more.

Not only that, but these young people were encouraged in their marketing skills and life lessons they will have forever.

“We want to encourage kids to be creative. And when they are, they learn about who they are and they learn a lot about how to solve problems. Because making art is all about problem solving. So it’s just fun for everyone and an opportunity for these kids to maybe sell something. And get a little more money to buy some more supplies to do art. Just like for us grown folks, it’s always good to sell something so you can buy more supplies,” said Art in the Village coordinator, Mary Spellings.

The next youth pop up art sale at Art in the Village will be held next spring.

