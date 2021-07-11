Gospel concert series comes to an end

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Sings Concert Series comes to an end.

Jackson Sings the Gospel is closing out their concert series tonight.

The four night festival featured gospel artists from all across the country.

Fans had the opportunity to enjoy a variety of different groups Saturday, The LeFevre Quartet, The Freemans, Gold City, Kingsmen Quartet, and McKamey Legacy took the stage.

Josh Frank is the co-host of the series and he says fans have been ecstatic to be able to attend the series and next year will be bigger and better.

“You can just see a lot of people with a joy. We’ve been through this pandemic. And so to see them be able to come and get out and about, and be amongst people again and the gathering of people again. The friendship, the fellowship, it’s been a great time of gathering again,” Frank said.

The last performance took place Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

