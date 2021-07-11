Henderson Co. farm begins Sunflower Sundays

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — A local farm hosts their very first sunflower festival.

After a large amount of positive feedback, Sunset Valley Farms is hosting their first Sunflower Festival.

“We do the sweet corn during the week. We thought the Sunflower Festival would be a nice addition for the weekends,” said Co-owner of Sunset Valley Farms, Melissa Muetze.

Muetze says after hearing reviews from visitors, she knew the Sunflower Festival was a must.

“We do the sunflowers in the fall and people seem to really enjoy them. So we thought to do something in the summer months to get people out here, and to enjoy community, we could do a sunflower festival,” Muetze said.

Visitors can come and take pictures with the flowers and also pick some to take home.

“You can get a bucket for either $10 or $15, fill it with sunflowers and zinnias. And you can buy extra blooms if you want, starting at $2 a piece,” Muetze said.

Admission is $12 per person, and you can purchase tickets online.

Muetze says visitors should keep a lookout for upcoming events at the farm this fall.

“We’ve got new, exciting things happening this fall out here at the farm. I don’t want to give them away, but you need to come check us out this fall. Because new things at the farm are going on,” Muetze said.

Now, today is the soft opening, but the festival will be held every Sunday from July 18 to August 8, between 1:00-8:00 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy food, live music, and a beautiful scenery.

You still have a chance to catch the soft opening of the Sunflower Festival today from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

For more information on purchasing tickets for Sunset Valley Farms, visit the ‘Seen on 7′ section of our website.