Storms Slowly Wind Down This Morning And Return In The Afternoon

Weather Update – 6:30 AM – Sunday, July 11th

The current severe threat will be slightly lower than Saturday but the threat of flash flooding will continue to grow with already saturated ground and more storms forecast for today and tonight. Area residents should once again remain weather aware today and tonight as flooding cloud occur.

A Few lingering storms this morning which contain cloud to ground lightning along with very heavy rainfall. At 3 am cst radar no longer indicated severe storms but storms remained with the stronger storms mostly south of I-40. These storms have had a history of flash flooding with rainfall rates up to 1.5 inches per hour along with winds indicated up to 35 mph and dangerous and frequent lightning. Storms will gradually wind down this morning with a lull in the activity into mid to late morning before more storms arrive in the afternoon.

A few lingering storms near the the Tennessee River as of the 5 pm hour. Storms should continue east and out of the area by around 7 a.m. For now, the storms will wind down this morning but the larger system that has been responsible for the last few rounds of storms the last couple of days, will continue to slowly drift along producing additional round of storms this afternoon and tonight. A large upper low that is in no hurry to weaken or move away at this time. A cold front will move through the area today bringing slightly cooler temperatures compared to previous days as well.

Storms will continue to linger near the Tennessee river and slowly move out later this morning.

TODAY:

Today the overall threat of severe weather will be lower than it was yesterday with a 1 out of 5 risk for all of west Tennessee but as we know a few storms did get severe overnight and we can’t rule that out again today. The main risk at this point is flash flooding as the ground is saturated from last night’s storms and more storms will form today capable of rainfall rates at 1 to 2 inches per hour. There will also be a low end chance that damaging winds and hail could become a problem in a couple of the storms.

The weather will be much like yesterday with scattered afternoon storms becoming more numerous again but with slightly cooler temperatures and a northwest breeze. Today: Mostly cloudy skies with an 80% chance of showers and storms, highs of 84. Brisk west northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms will continue to be likely overnight into Monday as well, Lows in the upper 60’s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks to have some storms along as well and temperatures will slowly climb back to around 90 by Thursday and the humid and steamy weather will build again with scattered thunderstorms mainly in the heat each afternoon. Chances of storms should slowly decrease each day as the the main system that has been fueling some of the extra storms finally slides away from us mid week. Temperatures will start out slightly below average Monday with gradual rising each day to around average late week. Storms will get less numerous towards mid week but return again next weekend.

Flooding will continue to be the main threat with any of the storms but enough energy is in the atmosphere for a strong storm or two so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including how much rain could fall next week!

