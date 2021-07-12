Rain Showers & Weak Storms Tonight, Dry Mid-Week and More Storms this Weekend

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast for July 12th:

As a weak front approaches from the west, brief heavy showers and weak thunderstorms are expected to move through our region. 30-40 MPH wind gusts cannot be ruled out as well as some isolated thunder and lightning. Severe weather is not expected, but you should head indoors until the storms pass none the less. Storms are showers will clear out in the middle of the week and another front is expected to impact our weather next weekend as well. Catch the latest details and full weather forecast right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight and it will remain a bit warm and humid. Some weak evening storms will move through West Tennessee before sunset and after the sun goes down a few pop up showers cannot be ruled out overnight as well. Overnight lows will fall down into the upper 60s and the winds will stay light out of the southwest. Severe weather is NOT expected but some lightning, brief heavy rain and wind gusts up to 30 MPH will be possible with a few of the storms.

TUESDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around for your Tuesday. Another round of afternoon pop up storms and showers are expected to develop. Severe weather is not expected but some gusty storms could develop into the afternoon. Highs will make it to the mid 80s with overnight lows falling down to around 70°.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

Mostly dry and mostly sunny weather is expected to return in the middle of the week. Although storms are not likely, a few isolated pop ups cannot be ruled out with the warm and humid weather lingering into the afternoon hours. Chances for rain are less then 20% and the winds are forecast to come out of the south between 5-10 MPH. Highs will make it up to around 90° each day and lows will start each morning around 70°.

FRIDAY:

As a cold front will get closer on Friday chances for rain will increase as well. Highs will still make it up to around 90° and overnight lows will drop down to around 70° again. Storms chances are around 40%. Widespread severe weather is not expected but some gusty storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening with lightning and heavy rain being the main threats.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is likely to come by sometime this weekend bringing a change in the wind direction from the southwest to the north, as well as a few rounds of rain showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday and highs Sunday will depend on the timing of the cold front. Mostly cloudy skies will be expected. Lows again will fall down to around 70°. If you have outdoor plans this weekend be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast as the week goes on and make sure you stay weather aware this weekend and keep a close eye on the storm threat.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

