Carroll County Summer Music Series returns

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The summer music series in Carroll County is back.

“It’s free. It’s the lake. It’s fresh air, and it’s live music. There’s ice cream, there’s hamburgers, there’s food. It’s a nice environment. What else could you want?” said entertainment director Carl Byars.

The third annual summer music series returned to the Carroll County Thousand Acre Recreational Lake, bringing something unique for the community.

“Local artists. You get to come see your friends play music or your church group come play music. We keep it on the small scale. It’s kind of a community event,” Byars said.

The bands will play every Sunday from 6 p.m. until 8 p. m. There is no cost to come see them perform, and you only need to bring one thing.

“Lawn chairs. Maybe a tent, as you see some of the ones over here. We don’t have any bleachers or anything like that,” Byars said.

This year, Byars wanted to the community to have someone close to home be their special guest, the niece of Johnny Cash.

“I love West Tennessee. I’ve lived here now for over 25 years. I lived here in college back during my pageant days when I was Miss America. It’s fun to be back here in the area and singing again,” said singer Kellye Cash.

You can catch Patty Easley with Patty Wagon on July 18, and Tim and Natalie Jordan with the New Promise Band on July 25.