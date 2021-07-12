Fire department pulls fruit from truck after crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson firefighters were at the scene of a wreck on Highland and Royal Street for a unusual rescue.

A truck hauling watermelon and cantaloupe went off an embankment Monday afternoon.

Though the truck was damaged, the occupants were not injured, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were able to unload the fruit, which will be stored at the fire station until arrangements can be made, according to the fire department.