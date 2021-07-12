Gov. Bill Lee visits southern border over weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee visited the U.S.’s southern border over the weekend.

He, along with Tennessee Adjutant Gen. Jeff Holmes and First Lady Maria Lee, met with members of the Tennessee National Guard.

The first lady thanked troops for their services, and Gov. lee and Major. Gen. Holmes took part in a series of briefings on illegal border crossings, drug seizures and human trafficking, according to a news release.

“Tennesseans serve on the front lines of the Southern border crisis, and it has rapidly escalated to not just a matter of public safety but a threat to our country’s national security,” said Gov. Lee. “Americans owe these troops a debt of gratitude for their service, and the federal government owes Americans a plan to restore both our border security and our standing as a global power.”

Gov. Lee says the situation at the border should be a major priority.

“What I saw at the border is unsustainable for our country and should be number one priority for national security,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennessee will always step up and serve, but we need immediate reinforcements, like a finished border wall, to ensure our men and women in uniform have the tools they need to do their job.”

Units of the Tennessee National Guard serving at the southern border include:

269th Military Police Company

913th Engineer Company

2-151 Aviation Battalion

The release says there are 300 Tennessee National Guard members along the border.