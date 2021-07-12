Habitat for Humanity seeking donations for Jackson’s ReStore

JACKSON, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity is looking to the community to help give homes to people in need.

The organization takes donations at their ReStore locations and uses those items and the money to build affordable housing.

CEO Andrea Hudgins says they see their lowest donation rate during the summer, but will take whatever people have to offer.

“We would love to have your used furniture, building materials, and home goods,” Hudgins said. “That way we will be able to continue our mission of doing home repairs in Madison and Haywood Counties.”

She says the ReStore is their biggest fundraiser to help with their mission.

While Habitat for Humanity builds affordable housing, they also have a program called “Aging in Place.” This program helps repair houses for elderly individuals to live comfortably in their homes.

“Right now we have about 120 people on our waiting list, and so far about eight that we are currently working on.”

Hudgins says while every donation helps, there are a few items that are in demand more than others. And the money made from those items can go back into the community.

“If you are replacing your cabinets, that helps us out a ton. We are able to sell those,” Hudgins said. “Any building materials such as windows, replacing windows, replacing doors, are some of our bigger items that people continuously come back and try to purchase from us.”

You can schedule Habitat for Humanity to pick up large donation items. For more information about donation or ReStore hours, click here.

For more local news, click here.