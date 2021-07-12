Jackson police chief discusses new camera system in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has installed new technology across the city.

Recently, the department placed some of their new Flock Safety Camera Systems.

“It’s a camera that we’re trying, test trying on a 60 day basis. It actually has a license plate reader built into the camera,” said Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser.

The cameras are temporary at the moment. They are under a trial basis paid for by the company.

“We’ll evaluate the data after 60 days, and then we’ll see what type of investment that we want to have,” Wiser said.

The cameras have already been very useful with the police department since being installed

“Just on the first notification that we got, we had an individual that was involved in a homicide in Chicago, Illinois in a stolen vehicle in our city, so we were able to take him into custody,” Wiser said.

There are currently 13 cameras cross Jackson. If the police department were to continue these camera systems, it would cost about $2,500 per camera.

“Can we really put a price on recovering a small child, an elderly person that has a Silver Alert, or keeping a violent person out of our community. We really can’t put a price on that,” Wiser said.

Wiser says adding new technology like the Flock Safety System will help make the community safer.

“We always want to be on the cutting edge of technology, so we provide a service to our citizens so we want to be able to provide the best service that we can,” Wiser said.

After the trial period, it will be up to the police department to decide if they would like to keep the camera system.