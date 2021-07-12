Jackson police confirm one person shot at Old Hickory Mall

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms one person has been shot Monday afternoon at Old Hickory Mall.

Police say at approximately 3:55 p.m., officers responded to the mall in reference to the shooting.

Police located a victim who had sustained what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

According to authorities, the victim was the same victim from a recent shooting on East Forest Avenue. Police believe this was a targeted act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (731) 425-8400.

