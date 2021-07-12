Mugshots : Madison County : 07/08/21 – 07/12/21 July 12, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/62Brandon Taylor Brandon Taylor: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/62Aaron Lopez Aaron Lopez: Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 3/62Amanda McWherter Amanda McWherter: Schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/62Andrew Kent Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 5/62Anitra Bates Anitra Bates: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/62Brainon Bryant Brainon Bryant: Schedule V drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/62Brandon Taylor Brandon Taylor: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 8/62Brandon Theus Brandon Theus: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license 9/62Brian Denman Brian Denman: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 10/62Caneisha Johnson Caneisha Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license 11/62Carlos Hammond Carlos Hammond: Failure to appear 12/62Chad Whitman Chad Whitman: Hold for other agency 13/62Clifton Barham Clifton Barham: Forgery 14/62Courtney McCorkle Courtney McCorkle: Violation of probation 15/62Dan Washington Dan Washington: Failure to appear, violation of probation 16/62Dennis Hayes Dennis Hayes: Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, violation of community corrections 17/62Derek Bullen Derek Bullen: Simple domestic assault 18/62Derick Burton Derick Burton: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving 19/62Diego Savage Diego Savage: Failure to appear 20/62Douglas Fowler Douglas Fowler: Failure to appear, violation of probation 21/62Eric Pittman Eric Pittman: Violation of probation 22/62Frederick Birmingham Frederick Birmingham: Driving under the influence 23/62Grant Montgomery Grant Montgomery: Violation of community corrections 24/62Harold Clifton Harold Clifton: Assault 25/62James Wilbourn James Wilbourn: Violation of probation, failure to appear, violation of community corrections, violation of probation 26/62Jaquander McCaster Jaquander McCaster: Simple domestic assault 27/62Jaylon Tucker Jaylon Tucker: Aggravated burglary, theft of property under $1,000 28/62Jenail Edwards Jenail Edwards: Aggravated domestic assault 29/62Jennifer Schuerenberg Jennifer Schuerenberg: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, criminal trespass 30/62Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 31/62Joseph Vires Joseph Vires: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass 32/62Justin Tamayo Justin Tamayo: Simple domestic assault 33/62Juwan Hunt Juwan Hunt: Failure to appear 34/62Korrie Brasher Korrie Brasher: Failure to appear 35/62Lorie Tidwell Lorie Tidwell: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia 36/62Margaret Kloepfel Margaret Kloepfel: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 37/62Martavius Bachus Martavius Bachus: Failure to appear 38/62Matthew Patterson Matthew Patterson: Failure to appear 39/62Matthew Taylor Matthew Taylor: Theft between $10,000 and $59,999, theft of motor vehicle 40/62Michael Bane Michael Bane: Failure to appear 41/62Michael Bills Michael Bills: Criminal trespass 42/62Michael Smith Michael Smith: Failure to appear 43/62Paul Evans Paul Evans: Failure to appear, violation of probation 44/62Quantarrius Cox Quantarrius Cox: Driving on revoked/suspended license 45/62Reginald Pugh Reginald Pugh: Failure to appear 46/62Robert Harris Robert Harris: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license 47/62Ruth Holmes Ruth Holmes: Violation of community corrections 48/62Sheriada Bond Sheriada Bond: Leaving the scene of an accident 49/62Tameka Mauldin Tameka Mauldin: Simple domestic assault 50/62Taradise Transou Taradise Transou: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections 51/62Tekisha Moffitt Tekisha Moffitt: Violation of probation 52/62Teniya Miller Teniya Miller: Theft of property under $1,000, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license 53/62Terron Kinnie Terron Kinnie: Theft of services, violation of probation 54/62Terry Fuller Terry Fuller: Failure to appear 55/62Tevakius Gray Tevakius Gray: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident 56/62Thomas Lewis Thomas Lewis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest 57/62Tiffany Griffith Tiffany Griffith: Shoplifting/theft of property 58/62Timothy Kail Timothy Kail: Violation of probation 59/62Trisha Kimpel Trisha Kimpel: Driving under the influence 60/62Vantedeius Beasley Vantedeius Beasley: Simple possession/casual exchange, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection, resisting stop/arrest 61/62Virginia Fletcher Virginia Fletcher: Theft of property under $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license 62/62Vontavius Johnson Vontavius Johnson: Harassment The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/12/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots