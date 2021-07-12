Mugshots : Madison County : 07/08/21 – 07/12/21

1/62 Brandon Taylor Brandon Taylor: Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/62 Aaron Lopez Aaron Lopez: Driving while unlicensed

3/62 Amanda McWherter Amanda McWherter: Schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/62 Andrew Kent Hold for other agency

5/62 Anitra Bates Anitra Bates: Failure to appear



6/62 Brainon Bryant Brainon Bryant: Schedule V drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/62 Brandon Taylor Brandon Taylor: Criminal trespass

8/62 Brandon Theus Brandon Theus: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/62 Brian Denman Brian Denman: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/62 Caneisha Johnson Caneisha Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/62 Carlos Hammond Carlos Hammond: Failure to appear

12/62 Chad Whitman Chad Whitman: Hold for other agency

13/62 Clifton Barham Clifton Barham: Forgery

14/62 Courtney McCorkle Courtney McCorkle: Violation of probation

15/62 Dan Washington Dan Washington: Failure to appear, violation of probation



16/62 Dennis Hayes Dennis Hayes: Simple possession/casual exchange, violation of probation, violation of community corrections

17/62 Derek Bullen Derek Bullen: Simple domestic assault

18/62 Derick Burton Derick Burton: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving

19/62 Diego Savage Diego Savage: Failure to appear

20/62 Douglas Fowler Douglas Fowler: Failure to appear, violation of probation



21/62 Eric Pittman Eric Pittman: Violation of probation

22/62 Frederick Birmingham Frederick Birmingham: Driving under the influence

23/62 Grant Montgomery Grant Montgomery: Violation of community corrections

24/62 Harold Clifton Harold Clifton: Assault

25/62 James Wilbourn James Wilbourn: Violation of probation, failure to appear, violation of community corrections, violation of probation



26/62 Jaquander McCaster Jaquander McCaster: Simple domestic assault

27/62 Jaylon Tucker Jaylon Tucker: Aggravated burglary, theft of property under $1,000

28/62 Jenail Edwards Jenail Edwards: Aggravated domestic assault

29/62 Jennifer Schuerenberg Jennifer Schuerenberg: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, criminal trespass

30/62 Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



31/62 Joseph Vires Joseph Vires: Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass

32/62 Justin Tamayo Justin Tamayo: Simple domestic assault

33/62 Juwan Hunt Juwan Hunt: Failure to appear

34/62 Korrie Brasher Korrie Brasher: Failure to appear

35/62 Lorie Tidwell Lorie Tidwell: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia



36/62 Margaret Kloepfel Margaret Kloepfel: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

37/62 Martavius Bachus Martavius Bachus: Failure to appear

38/62 Matthew Patterson Matthew Patterson: Failure to appear

39/62 Matthew Taylor Matthew Taylor: Theft between $10,000 and $59,999, theft of motor vehicle

40/62 Michael Bane Michael Bane: Failure to appear



41/62 Michael Bills Michael Bills: Criminal trespass

42/62 Michael Smith Michael Smith: Failure to appear

43/62 Paul Evans Paul Evans: Failure to appear, violation of probation

44/62 Quantarrius Cox Quantarrius Cox: Driving on revoked/suspended license

45/62 Reginald Pugh Reginald Pugh: Failure to appear



46/62 Robert Harris Robert Harris: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

47/62 Ruth Holmes Ruth Holmes: Violation of community corrections

48/62 Sheriada Bond Sheriada Bond: Leaving the scene of an accident

49/62 Tameka Mauldin Tameka Mauldin: Simple domestic assault

50/62 Taradise Transou Taradise Transou: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections



51/62 Tekisha Moffitt Tekisha Moffitt: Violation of probation

52/62 Teniya Miller Teniya Miller: Theft of property under $1,000, vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license

53/62 Terron Kinnie Terron Kinnie: Theft of services, violation of probation

54/62 Terry Fuller Terry Fuller: Failure to appear

55/62 Tevakius Gray Tevakius Gray: Driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident



56/62 Thomas Lewis Thomas Lewis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

57/62 Tiffany Griffith Tiffany Griffith: Shoplifting/theft of property

58/62 Timothy Kail Timothy Kail: Violation of probation

59/62 Trisha Kimpel Trisha Kimpel: Driving under the influence

60/62 Vantedeius Beasley Vantedeius Beasley: Simple possession/casual exchange, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection, resisting stop/arrest



61/62 Virginia Fletcher Virginia Fletcher: Theft of property under $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, driving on revoked/suspended license

62/62 Vontavius Johnson Vontavius Johnson: Harassment





























































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/08/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/12/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.