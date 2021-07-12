New hospice facility that ‘feels like home’ seeks community support

JACKSON, Tenn. — A philanthropic campaign has been launched by West Tennessee Healthcare and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation to build a new 20,000-square-foot residential hospice home.

The $10 million project hopes to enhance end-of-life services for hospice patients, providing those unable to stay home with “the best clinical care” in a facility that “looks and feels like home.” According to a news release, the facility will offer 20 private and furnished rooms, and plenty of room for extended family to gather.

West Tennessee Healthcare President and CEO James Ross says the facility will serve all of West Tennessee with “highly individualized hospice care that respects the sanctity, dignity, and spiritual welfare of each patient.”

The “Making Room for Love” campaign is seeking the community’s support to help The Hospice Home become a reality.

