Suspect sentenced in 2019 shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man convicted of fatally shooting another man in east Jackson back in 2019 has been sentenced.

“The only person that will do life is me. The only picture that I have recent of my son’s are the ones that I remember him laying in that casket,” said La Shawn Jones, the mother of 24-year-old shooting victim D’Andre Holmes.

Holmes was shot and killed in 2019 outside Magnolia Landing Court Apartments.

On Monday, Jones read a letter she wrote to Elijah Garrison, the man convicted of killing her son.

“When this trial started, you had no remorse. You walk in here with the smile on your face, looking at me like you’ve done nothing wrong,” Jones said.

In May, Garrison was convicted of first-degree murder in Holmes’ death. On Monday, Garrison returned to court and was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

“It is agreed on the front end that as to count one first-degree murder that the proper sentence is mandated by statue without any discretion of the court. It’s a life sentence. Under the law, as it stands now at least that means the possibility of parole after 51 calendar years,” said Judge Roy Morgan.

“Mr. Garrison you have not only taken my child’s life, you have taken his children’s father. You have also taken a brother from his brothers,” Jones said.

During court, Garrison told Judge Morgan that he plans to represent himself in an appeal.

The next court hearing is set for Sept. 7.