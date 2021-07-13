UPDATE: Gibson EMC says power restored in Crockett County

UPDATE: Gibson EMC says power has been restored, and adds that the cause of the outage is under investigation.

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Gibson Electric Membership Corporation says nearly 4,800 members are experiencing an outage in Crockett County.

Gibson Electric says the outage began around 8:45 p.m., with crews immediately going out to solve the issue.

You can find a real time outage map here. You can also follow Gibson EMC’s Facebook or download the app for updates.