Goodwill hosts ‘Christmas in July’ this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Goodwill is celebrating Christmas in July.

According to a news release, thousands of holiday items, including outdoor decorations, lighted trees, trimmings, and decor, will be available at Goodwill stores this weekend for their Christmas in July event.

The event will be held at each of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee’s 29 retail stores across the state on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

