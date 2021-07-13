Jackson police seek information in April hit and run

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is asking for help identifying an individual believed to have been involved in a hit and run earlier this year.

Police say the incident happened on April 6 at around 2:30 a.m. at Waffle House on Parkstone Place.

Anyone who can identify the woman in these photos or the vehicle is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 and ask for the traffic division.

