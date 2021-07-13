Jackson State hosting “grand reopening” registration event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is hosting a “grand reopening” on July 31 to celebrate their return to in-person classes in the fall, according to a news release.

The event will be held at the Student Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main campus in Jackson, the release says.

Prospective students will be able to complete the application and registration process in one day, where students can apply for admission, complete the FAFSA, meet with an advisor, register for classes, get a student ID and parking pass, buy books and tour the campus.

CARES Act funding is available for students who have never attended Jackson State, and a new student can have tuition for two classes, or eight credit hours, paid for, the release says.

That funding is in addition to any other financial aid that a student may receive, and additional funding can be used for other related expenses, such as books and supplies, the release says.

For more information on the event or the grant, click here or call (731) 425-2616.