Library to host 10th annual ‘Books of Madison County’ dinner

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library Foundation is hosting an annual dinner.

In a news release, the library says it will be hosting its 10th Books of Madison County Fundraising Dinner.

The library says this year’s theme is Sounds of the Music Highway, and it will feature Robert Gordan, Shawn Pitts and Roger Stolle as speakers.

“I am thrilled to bring together these three authors as we explore stops along the famous ‘Music Highway.’ Music is a significant part of our local history and culture, and what better way to begin Jackson and Madison County’s Bicentennial than embracing and honoring the music that made each of us who we are. Each of these gentlemen are accomplished authors and speakers. Those who attend this event will be in for a treat!” said Library Foundation member Shelia Arnold.

The dinner will include gourmet food, a wine pairing, and a silent auction, according to the release.

It will be held 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Jackson Fairgrounds, the release says. Funds from the dinner will go towards the library.

To make a reservation, or to become a sponsor, visit the Main Library at 433 East Lafayette Street or call (731) 425-8600.