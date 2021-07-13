LIFELINE opens new center in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A new blood donation center has opened up in West Tennessee.

1/3

2/3

3/3





Tuesday morning, LIFELINE Blood Services celebrated the grand opening of its new Dyersburg Center at Olympic Plaza off Highway 51.

“Very excited to see a good turn out today, and a community that is so excited to have us here,” said Caitlin Roach, Marketing Director for LIFELINE.

The Dyersburg Center is LIFELINE’s second fixed-site location in the area.

“Mobiles are awesome, and we need the mobiles, but to have a place where you can have a greater range of schedule to come and pick a day that works for you, that’s what we’re excited about,” Roach said.

LIFELINE encourages you to come out and celebrate by giving blood to help fight the blood shortage the country has been seeing for the past year.

“We are dealing with a major blood shortage all across the country right now, so this is a great environment to come out and give blood here in Dyersburg. You can check our website for those hours because they vary just a little,” Roach said.

They are only accepting blood donations at this time, but they plan to accept plasma and platelet donations in the near future. And you don’t have to know your blood type in order to donate.

“You’ll receive a card in the mail with your blood type on it. So if that’s something you’ve always wondered or you think you know what you are, you don’t need to know your blood type before you come in here,” Roach said.

For more information call (731) 427-4431 and press one to be transferred to the Dyersburg location.