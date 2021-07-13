Mugshots : Madison County : 07/12/21 – 07/13/21 July 13, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Arsina Douglas Arsina Douglas: Violation of probation, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Angela Blanton Angela Blanton: Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Angela Clement Angela Clement: Schedule III drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Anthony Tipler Anthony Tipler: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Benjamin Tournier Benjamin Tournier: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Dennis Dudley Dennis Dudley: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15James McKinnie James McKinnie: Criminal impersonation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15James Young James Young: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jeremiah Wolff Jeremiah Wolff: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Jovan Gibson Jovan Gibson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Kong Tang Kong Tang: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Melissa Henson Melissa Henson: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Rachel Pratt Rachel Pratt: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Timothy Cole Timothy Cole: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15T’marvic Smith T'marvic Smith: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/13/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter