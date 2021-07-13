Mugshots : Madison County : 07/12/21 – 07/13/21

1/15 Arsina Douglas Arsina Douglas: Violation of probation, theft under $999

2/15 Angela Blanton Angela Blanton: Evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving

3/15 Angela Clement Angela Clement: Schedule III drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

4/15 Anthony Tipler Anthony Tipler: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/15 Benjamin Tournier Benjamin Tournier: Aggravated assault



6/15 Dennis Dudley Dennis Dudley: Failure to appear

7/15 James McKinnie James McKinnie: Criminal impersonation, failure to appear

8/15 James Young James Young: Failure to appear

9/15 Jeremiah Wolff Jeremiah Wolff: Violation of order of protection

10/15 Jovan Gibson Jovan Gibson: Violation of probation



11/15 Kong Tang Kong Tang: Schedule VI drug violations

12/15 Melissa Henson Melissa Henson: Violation of probation

13/15 Rachel Pratt Rachel Pratt: Failure to appear

14/15 Timothy Cole Timothy Cole: Simple domestic assault

15/15 T’marvic Smith T'marvic Smith: Aggravated assault































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/12/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/13/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.