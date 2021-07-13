Paving begins on Interstate 69 in Obion County

1/4 Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation

2/4 Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation

3/4 Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation

4/4 Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation







OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation kicked off a paving project in Obion County on Tuesday morning.

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright, Congressman David Kustoff, and other state and local officials met in Obion County to kick off the $31.9 million paving project on Interstate 69 outside Union City.

TDOT says Ford Construction will be the primary contractor for the nearly six and one-half miles of new interstate in Obion County. TDOT says the project is currently estimated to be finished during the summer of 2023, with the last piece of construction underway around Union City.

Commissioner Bright says the interstate will provide new opportunities in the area.

“Interstate 69 will facilitate economic growth opportunities in this region. The completion of this project will create a usable section of new interstate around Union City,” Bright said.

Congressman Kustoff says I-69 will continue to have an impact in northwest Tennessee.

“Today is a big day for West Tennessee. The paving of I-69 will facilitate tourism, economic development, and improve safety to hundreds of rural communities here in West Tennessee,” said Rep. Kustoff.