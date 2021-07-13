Showers Move out This Evening, Dry Mid-Week & the Next Front Coming this Weekend

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for July 13th:

We saw another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday across West Tennessee, and a few could linger this evening before moving out after sunset. Rain chances look pretty slim tonight through Thursday but will return on Friday. The next cold front will approach this weekend bringing more storms with it. Find out more on the severity and timing of the storms expected this weekend coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

A few evening showers and storms could stick around until sunset. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and it will remain a bit warm and humid. After the sun goes down, showers chances will be low overnight, so don’t count on seeing much. Overnight lows will fall down into the upper 60s and the winds will stay light out of the southwest.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

Mostly dry and mostly sunny weather is expected to return in the middle of the week. Although storms are not likely, a few isolated pop ups cannot be ruled out with the warm and humid weather lingering into the afternoon hours. Chances for rain are less then 20% and the winds are forecast to come out of the south between 5-10 MPH. Highs will make it up to around 90° each day and lows will start each morning around 70°.

FRIDAY:

As a cold front will get closer on Friday chances for rain will increase as well. Highs will still make it up to around 90° and overnight lows will drop down to around 70° again. Storms chances are around 40%. Widespread severe weather is not expected but some gusty storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening with lightning and heavy rain being the main threats.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is likely to come by sometime this weekend bringing a change in the wind direction from the southwest to the north, as well as a few rounds of rain showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday and highs Sunday will depend on the timing of the cold front. Mostly cloudy skies will be expected. Lows again will fall down to around 70°. If you have outdoor plans this weekend be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast as the week goes on and make sure you stay weather aware this weekend and keep a close eye on the storm threat.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

