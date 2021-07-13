UTM to reinstate merit scholarships for students

MARTIN, Tenn. — Students at the University of Tennessee at Martin who lost merit scholarships during the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to have scholarships reinstated if they did not meet the grade-point-average requirement at the end of the spring semester, according to a news release.

The release says 508 students will be eligible to have their scholarships reinstated.

“So many students struggled last year because of the method of course delivery caused by the pandemic,” said Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, university provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. “This will give students another chance to get on track.”

Students who are eligible will receive emails about the reinstatement. Those emails read, in part:

“We believe in you and want to see you succeed, so here is a second chance to bring your GPA (Grade Point Average) up to the minimum required to retain your scholarship(s) past the 2021-22 academic year.”

Students and families with questions can contact the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at (731) 881-7040 or financialaid@utm.edu.

Students who were suspended from financial aid at the end of the spring semester must file a Satisfactory Academic Progress appeal before reinstatement of federal and state aid will be considered, according to the release.

