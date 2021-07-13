Westwood Rec Center hosting human trafficking awareness workshop

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson will host a workshop at Westwood Recreation Center on July 28.

The Human Trafficking Awareness: A Teen and Parent Workshop will be held at 4 p.m. and is open to the public, according to a news release.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Rick Stout, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network representative Lindsey Carr and Scarlet Rope Project Executive Director Julanne Stone will be keynote speakers at the event, the release says.

“Most people believe human trafficking is a ‘big city problem.’ However, I-40 is a major corridor that runs through Jackson and brings human trafficking to our back door,” said Jackson Recreation and Parks Department Community Engagement Director, Christi David. “The more education we can provide, the greater impact we can have on prevention.”

