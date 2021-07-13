Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in US West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wildfires that have torched homes and forced thousands to evacuate are burning across 10 parched Western states.

Nearly 60 large, active wildfires are burning from Alaska to Wyoming.

The largest fire in the U.S. is the Bootleg Fire in Oregon.

It remains out of control after burning an area more than twice the size of Portland and disrupting power transmission lines to California.

The fires erupted as the West was in the grip of the second bout of dangerously high temperatures in just a few weeks.

Scientists say a climate change-fueled megadrought also is contributing to conditions that make fires even more dangerous.

