Alabama youth groups cleans JPD patrol cars

JACKSON, Tenn. — A youth group from Alabama made a stop in Jackson on Wednesday.

The group, from the First Baptist Church in Centre, Alabama, stopped at the police department and volunteered to wash patrol cars.

The news release from JPD says the group visits different departments and city buildings.