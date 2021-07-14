Caregivers Support Group to meet in early August

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Caregivers Support Group is meeting in August.

The group will meet Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. in the Walter Barnes Conference room in the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

The support group is meant to provide information, education, and more to the personal caregivers of those suffering with Alzheimer’s Disease or other dementias, according to the news release.

For more information, call West Tennessee Healthcare’s Senior Services Department at (731) 541-8757.