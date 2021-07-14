COVID-19 Update: Week of July 14

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Madison County since July 7.

There are now a total of 11,605 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The department says there are a total of 237 COVID-19 related deaths in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,881 (59.3%)

38301: 3,456 (29.8%)

38356: 197 (1.7%)

38391: 99 (0.8%)

38366: 211 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 239 (2.1%)

38392: 87 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 156 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 109 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,149 (27.1%)

White: 5,082 (43.8%)

Asian: 56 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 283 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 221 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,814 (24.3%)

Gender:

Female: 6,486 (55.9%)

Male: 5,060 (43.6%)

Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,323 (97.6%)

Not recovered: 10 (0.1%)

Better: 15 (0.1%)

Unknown: 20 (0.2%)

Deaths: 237 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 589 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,336 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,981 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,705 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,665 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,704 (14.7%)

61 – 70 years: 1,333 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 743 (6.4%)

80+: 474 (4.1%)

Unknown: 75 (0.6%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.