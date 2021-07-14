COVID-19 Update: Week of July 14

Tristyn Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Madison County since July 7.

There are now a total of 11,605 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The department says there are a total of 237 COVID-19 related deaths in Madison County.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,881 (59.3%)
  • 38301: 3,456 (29.8%)
  • 38356: 197 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 99 (0.8%)
  • 38366: 211 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 79 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 239 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 87 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 32 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 156 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 19 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 8 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 109 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 3,149 (27.1%)
  • White: 5,082 (43.8%)
  • Asian: 56 (0.5%)
  • Hispanic: 283 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 221 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,814 (24.3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,486 (55.9%)
  • Male: 5,060 (43.6%)
  • Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 11,323 (97.6%)
  • Not recovered: 10 (0.1%)
  • Better: 15 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 20 (0.2%)
  • Deaths: 237 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 589 (5.1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,336 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,981 (17.1%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,705 (14.7%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,665 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,704 (14.7%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,333 (11.5%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 743 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 474 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 75 (0.6%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

