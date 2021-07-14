COVID-19 Update: Week of July 14
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in Madison County since July 7.
There are now a total of 11,605 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The department says there are a total of 237 COVID-19 related deaths in Madison County.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,881 (59.3%)
- 38301: 3,456 (29.8%)
- 38356: 197 (1.7%)
- 38391: 99 (0.8%)
- 38366: 211 (1.8%)
- 38343: 79 (0.7%)
- 38313: 239 (2.1%)
- 38392: 87 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 156 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 109 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,149 (27.1%)
- White: 5,082 (43.8%)
- Asian: 56 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 283 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 221 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,814 (24.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,486 (55.9%)
- Male: 5,060 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 59 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,323 (97.6%)
- Not recovered: 10 (0.1%)
- Better: 15 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 20 (0.2%)
- Deaths: 237 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 589 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,336 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,981 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,705 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,665 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,704 (14.7%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,333 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 743 (6.4%)
- 80+: 474 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 75 (0.6%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.