Few Showers & Hot this Evening & Thursday. Rain Storms Return Late Friday and this Weekend.

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for July 14th:

A few isolated heat/humidity driven showers are popping up this evening but chances remain well below 20% across West Tennessee. Showers will clear out quickly this evening. We will be mostly sunny & hot again Thursday with a few more pop up showers. Storms return late Friday and stick around all weekend as a cold front will move through the region and stall out keeping rain chances around early next week as well. Find out more on the timing and severity of the weekend storms right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will remain a bit warm and humid. After the sun goes down, showers chances will be low overnight but a few evening pop up showers could still develop, but chances below 20%, so don’t count on seeing much. Overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s and the winds will stay light out of the southwest or be calm.

THURSDAY:

Mostly dry and mostly sunny weather is expected to continue for Thursday. Although storms are not likely, a few isolated pop ups cannot be ruled out with the warm and humid weather lingering into the afternoon hours. Chances for rain are less then 20% and the winds are forecast to come out of the southwest between 5-10 MPH. Highs will make it up to around 90° and lows will drop down to around 70°.

FRIDAY:

As a cold front will get closer on Friday chances for rain will increase as well. Highs will still make it up to around 90° and overnight lows will drop down to around 70° again. Storms chances are around 40%. Widespread severe weather is not expected but some gusty storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening with lightning and heavy rain being the main threats.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is likely to come by sometime this weekend bringing a change in the wind direction from the southwest to the north, as well as a few rounds of rain showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Saturday and highs Sunday will depend on the timing of the cold front. Mostly cloudy skies will be expected. Lows again will fall down to around 70°. If you have outdoor plans this weekend be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast as the week goes on and make sure you stay weather aware this weekend and keep a close eye on the storm threat.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and storms are expected to linger in the day on Monday as the cold front will stall out. Chances for showers should move out into the day on Tuesday and mostly dry weather and mostly sunny weather is expected for the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the north on Monday and shift to the northeast on Tuesday and out of the east on Wednesday keeping the temperatures down some and the humidity low for the middle of the week as well. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s and mid 80s is expected in the middle of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

