Lane College offers students $250 for COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college has created a new incentive to get students vaccinated.

“Don’t hesitate. Be Lane safe, and vaccinate.” That is Lane College’s newest slogan.

They say if the student’s own safety doesn’t encourage them to get vaccinated, maybe $250 will.

“When students can prove they are fully vaccinated they will receive a $250 incentive on behalf of Lane College, just to say thank you. ‘Thank you’ for contributing to the safety of our campus,” said Darryl McGee, Vice President of Student Affairs at Lane College.

As soon as students provide proof of vaccination to the school, the $250 will be added to their student bank mobile account.

The incentive has already began, and students are arriving to campus hoping to cash in.

“The feedback was tremendous. Just immediately, ‘How do I get this? I already have my vaccination, when can I receive my $250?’ So much so that I had to appoint a coordinator,” McGee said.

Lane previously had to close off their campus to keep their students safe. Now they hope to keep that safety bubble with vaccinations.

“This is just an effort to enhance this community responsibility, to maintain a safe environment for everyone. I am vaccinated and I want you to be vaccinated in order for us to be free from all of the restrictions. It helps us to have a bubble of vaccinated individuals,” McGee said.

The freshman arrive to campus on July 31, and Lane College hopes to begin the year with face-to-face programs.

To find more information on where to get vaccinated, click here.