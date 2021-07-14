Law enforcement continues investigation of alleged animal cruelty

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is continuing to investigate an alleged report of animal cruelty in Henry County.

According to a news release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a dog named Zeus was taken from Cowpath Road in Henry County and dropped off at Lick Creek Road in Benton County on July 4.

The sheriff’s office says that it was originally reported that Zeus was cut with a knife, but the treating veterinarian says the injuries appear to have been caused by being hit by a vehicle.

Zeus is expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office says that an older, baby blue colored pickup with a baby blue camper topper may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 642-1672.