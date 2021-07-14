Man faces weapon, drug possession charges following traffic stop

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Crockett County man is facing weapon and drug charges following a traffic stop.

Dyersburg police say they stopped a vehicle along the U.S. 51 Bypass near Lake Road for a broken brake light and vehicle registration violation around 5 p.m. Monday.

After allegedly smelling marijuana, the officers had the driver, Mitchell Shaw, 21, of Bells, and the passenger, Rodderick Harris, 21, of Dyersburg, step out of the vehicle, according to the news release.

Police say Shaw informed them that he had a handgun, which was under his shirt on his hip.

Dyersburg police say they searched the vehicle and found suspected marijuana, digital scales, and a loaded AR-15 pistol with 26 rounds of .233 ammunition wrapped in a sheet in the trunk.

Shaw has been charged with possession of a weapon while under the possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Harris has been charged with simple possession of marijuana and was released at the scene, according to police.