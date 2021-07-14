National Guard command sergeant major retires in Tennessee

Associated Press

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gentry has retired.

Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole, Tennessee’s Land Component Commander, presents Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gentry with an American flag at Gentry’s retirement ceremony, July 8, at Smyrna’s Event Center. Gentry served for more than 36 years and was the State Command Sergeant Major from October 2015 until he retired this year. (Photo courtesy: Tennessee National Guard)

He was the senior enlisted leader responsible for nearly 10,000 Army National Guard soldiers in the state.

Gentry was appointed as the eighth state command sergeant major in October 2015.

He served in that role for five years until Command Sgt. Maj. James Crockett succeeded him in January.

Gentry, who retired Thursday, has more than 36 years of military service, including in the Marines, the Army Reserve and the Tennessee Air National Guard before joining the Army National Guard.

