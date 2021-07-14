National Guard command sergeant major retires in Tennessee

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gentry has retired.

He was the senior enlisted leader responsible for nearly 10,000 Army National Guard soldiers in the state.

Gentry was appointed as the eighth state command sergeant major in October 2015.

He served in that role for five years until Command Sgt. Maj. James Crockett succeeded him in January.

Gentry, who retired Thursday, has more than 36 years of military service, including in the Marines, the Army Reserve and the Tennessee Air National Guard before joining the Army National Guard.