New bakery brings pie, cheesecake, more to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in the Hub City.

How Sweet It Is By Tim held its grand opening on Wednesday. The bakery is located at 24 Federal Drive right off Carriage House Drive.

Owner Tim Hayes says his bakery specializes in elaborate wedding cakes, fun-themed birthday cakes, pies, cheesecakes, cookies, cupcakes, brownies, cake balls and pops, and more.

Everything is made daily or to order with love!

“We have the best cupcakes in Jackson, Tennessee, and we are set apart. We are not like any other bakery local, so I think this is something that Jackson needs, something that West Tennessee needs,” Hayes said. “This is not only a bakery. We want this to be a destination spot as well. So when tourists come in, we want them to say, ‘I want to go to How Sweet It Is.’ Come get a t-shirt, come get a cupcake, take a picture by our sign, let everybody know that you got baked in Jackson.”

How Sweet It Is By Tim is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.