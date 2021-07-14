New statewide initiative could boost tourism in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new initiative could bring more tourism to Tennessee and the Hub City.

Gov. Bill Lee passed the tourism initiative called Tennessee on Me.

The first 10,000 tourists who book a trip to the Volunteer State with the initiative will receive a $250 airline voucher.

The pandemic took a toll on tourism revenue last year, and now this is a way to boost that revenue and get it back up again.

Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw says he is on board with the new initiative.

“Great, unique initiative for the state to get people here, possibly for the first time, that have never been to our beautiful state. They come, fall in love with it, and they come back over, and over, and over again,” Shaw said.

The vouchers were given to airlines in four major cities of Tennessee. This includes Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga.

Shaw says he thinks that Jackson’s location will be a hotspot for those tourists.

“If the state does well, we all do well. Even though it is only limited to cities, people come to Memphis and come to Nashville, they travel in between them and this is a great stop,” Shaw said.

Executive Director for Visit Jackson, Tennessee, Lori Nunnery says this initiative will not only give Jackson tourism exposure, but it will help boost the economy all over the state.

“When there is an emphasis on Memphis and Nashville, being located in between those two great cities, it always helps us when their brand is lifted like this. We know that it will have a positive impact on our economy,” Nunnery said.

For more information on the Tennessee on Me initiative, click here.