Police seek community’s help after vehicle stolen in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department is asking the community to be on the lookout.

The department says around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a vehicle was stolen from a person’s driveway on Oak Street in Martin.

According to a police report, the victim says the keys were inside the vehicle — a white 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat — when it was stolen.

Martin police say a Polaris 90 four wheeler was also taken, as well as three pressure washer hoses, two spare tires, and a key fob to a 2021 Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355.