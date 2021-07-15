Crash blocks traffic on South Highland near Watlington Road

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are currently at a crash on South Highland and Watlington Road.

The crash has caused traffic to be blocked in the area. Delays should be expected as crews work to clear the scene.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m., and involves a tractor-trailer truck and passenger vehicle.

THP says injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

Madison County fire officials say the tractor-trailer truck did catch fire as a result of the crash.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air for updates.