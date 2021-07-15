Hot & Humid, Few Pop Up Tonight, Storms Back Late Friday Through the Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast for July 14th:

The heat index is between 95-100° this afternoon for all of West Tennessee. A few weak pop up showers are trying to spark up, but don’t count on seeing much tonight. Models have storms returning Friday as early as 5 PM and some not until After Midnight. All models are showing rain & storms this weekend. The severe weather threat seems to be low but storms are still expected. Find out when you will be most likely encounter storms and find out when they might be the strongest coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear tonight and it will remain a bit warm and humid. After the sun goes down, showers chances will be low overnight but a few evening pop up showers could still develop, but chances below 10%, so don’t count on seeing much. Overnight lows will fall down into the low 70s and the winds will stay light out of the southwest or be calm.

FRIDAY:

As a cold front will get closer on Friday chances for rain will increase as well. Highs will still make it up to around 90° and overnight lows will drop down to around 70° again. Storms chances are around 50%. Widespread severe weather is not expected but some gusty storms will be possible in the evening with lightning and heavy rain being the main threats. Some of the models are not showing the showers showing up until after midnight on Friday.

THE WEEKEND:

A cold front is likely to come by sometime this weekend bringing a change in the wind direction from the southwest to the north, as well as several rounds of rain showers and storms. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and highs Sunday will depend on the timing of the cold front but most likely low to mid 80s. Mostly cloudy skies will be expected. Lows again will fall down to around 70°. If you have outdoor plans this weekend be sure to keep a close eye on the forecast and current weather situation as the weekend gets closer and make sure you stay weather aware. As of now, some gusty storms can be expected but the overall threat for severe weather is low. Storms are expected some come in several ways over the weekend.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain showers and storms are expected to linger in the day on Monday as the cold front will stall out. Chances for showers should move out into the day on Tuesday and mostly dry weather and mostly sunny weather is expected for the middle of the week. The winds will come out of the north on Monday and shift to the northeast on Tuesday and out of the east on Wednesday keeping the temperatures down some and the humidity low for the middle of the week as well. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s and mid 80s is expected in the middle of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

