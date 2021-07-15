JMCSS debuts new Central Office Boardroom with ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School board members hosted a ribbon cutting for their new Central Office Boardroom on Thursday.

The new boardroom will be used for holding all board meetings for members and continuing with helping to utilize resources for teacher and staff.

Superintendent Dr. Marlon King says this board room was constructed and designed by staff and board members.

“That’s more money that we are saving that can go back into the classroom for our students and for our teachers,” King said.

School officials and teachers from local schools also attended the ribbon cutting.