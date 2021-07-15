JMCSS school board discusses mask policy, upcoming school year

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday, board members with the Jackson-Madison County School System held their monthly board meeting, discussing important plans for students and staff for the upcoming school year.

JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King said in a news conference that for the upcoming school year, students will now have the option to wear a mask.

“Masks right now are going to be an optional requirement, based on individual’s tolerance around safety. Some parents are probably in support of masks,” King said.

King says they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and requirements from the state ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 2.

While teachers are preparing for the first day of school, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Vivian Williams says with unexpected year of 2020, they plan to host a Teacher’s Celebration on July 29.

“We’ll celebrate our new teachers with a new teachers luncheon, as well as preparing them for the upcoming school year, the protocols, and information around content and curriculum,” Williams said.

King also gave his superintendent’s yearly review during the meeting.

King says he is excited about the upcoming year, and adds that he plans to continue the accomplishments he has made for the school system.

“Just looking at the camaraderie, the collaboration, all of the collective efforts, I was more excited knowing I got a great team, great people, great school board,” King said.

School leaders also recognized their 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year during the meeting.

School officials would also like your input in the Community Stakeholder Survey to best utilize resources for students.

To complete the survey, click here.