Mugshots : Madison County : 07/14/21 – 07/15/21

1/17 Cornice Hatch Cornice Hatch - DUI

2/17 Abram Donnell Abram Donnell - Unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/17 Amanda Siler Amanda Siler - Failure to appear, violation of probation

4/17 Anfernee Moss Anfernee Moss - Failure to appear

5/17 Cedarius Clark Cedarius Clark - Failure to appear



6/17 Charnelle Peat Charnelle Peat - Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

7/17 Chelsea Daniels Chelsea Daniels - Violation of community corrections

8/17 Christopher Johnson Christopher Johnson - Theft of property under $1,000

9/17 Cory Holzer Cory Holzer - DUI, violation of open container law

10/17 Drashun Bowers Drashun Bowers - Prohibited weapons



11/17 Janna Farmer Janna Farmer - Criminal trespass

12/17 Javian Bates Javian Bates - Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, DUI

13/17 Kristi Baker Kristi Baker - Violation of community corrections

14/17 Leon Newhouse Leon Newhouse - Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon, failure to appear

15/17 Raven Milan Raven Milan - Driving on revoked/suspended license



16/17 Samantha Hernandez Samantha Hernandez - Simple domestic assault

17/17 Savannah Julian Savannah Julian - Failure to appear



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/14/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/15/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.