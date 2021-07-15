Mugshots : Madison County : 07/14/21 – 07/15/21 July 15, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Cornice Hatch Cornice Hatch - DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Abram Donnell Abram Donnell - Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Amanda Siler Amanda Siler - Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Anfernee Moss Anfernee Moss - Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Cedarius Clark Cedarius Clark - Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Charnelle Peat Charnelle Peat - Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Chelsea Daniels Chelsea Daniels - Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Christopher Johnson Christopher Johnson - Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Cory Holzer Cory Holzer - DUI, violation of open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Drashun Bowers Drashun Bowers - Prohibited weapons Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Janna Farmer Janna Farmer - Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Javian Bates Javian Bates - Simple possession/casual exchange, schedule VI drug violations, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Kristi Baker Kristi Baker - Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Leon Newhouse Leon Newhouse - Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying/possession of a weapon, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Raven Milan Raven Milan - Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Samantha Hernandez Samantha Hernandez - Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Savannah Julian Savannah Julian - Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/14/21 and 7 a.m. on 07/15/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter