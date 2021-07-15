Rotary Club presents $20,000 in awards to nonprofits

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club awarded nonprofit organizations on Wednesday.

The Rotary Club gave more than $20,000 in awards to several organizations in Jackson.

Among the nonprofits were the Star Center, Madison-Haywood Development Center, and Youth Town.

The Star Center and development center both received $7,500, and Youth Town received $3,500.

Rotary President Kristi Turnbow says it’s a way to show their appreciation for their community.

“We wanted to make sure that these organizations continuously have our support,” Turnbow said. “We always say what is good for Jackson is good for all of us. It is also great for all of West Tennessee.”

Turnbow says she chose three organizations for this year’s President’s Choice Award.

They also presented scholarships to nine high school seniors.