Suspect charged in Martin Slide & Ride parking lot shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — Martin police have confirmed an individual is charged in connection with a shooting outside Slide & Ride early Sunday morning.

Investigators say this incident happened outside in the parking lot of the bar.

Charleston Kimble, 20, of Tiptonville, is accused of shooting four people in a vehicle in the parking lot, damaging the vehicle, according to a news release.

The release says the vehicle was hit while it was stopped in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Kimble is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment involving serious injury or use of a deadly weapon, and vandalism.

The release says investigators are still working to determine if this shooting is connected to a second shooting that was reported the same night inside the bar. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with that shooting.

The victim who was injured inside the bar, identified as 35-year-old Shawn Maclin of Union City, is still hospitalized at the Med in Memphis, where he is recovering from his injuries.