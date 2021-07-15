Suspect wanted in Madison County arrested

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A man wanted in Madison County is in custody, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Agents say the U.S. Marshals were requested by Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics investigators in March to locate Jarett Wilson.

Agents say Wilson was wanted for violation of probation in Madison County and felony evading.

Wilson was arrested Thursday at a home on Howard Road in Chester County with the assistance of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to search the home and found a large amount of cash and drugs.

A woman was also taken into custody at the same location, according to U.S. Marshals.

The investigation remains ongoing.